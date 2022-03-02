European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions

Iran and Pakistan discuss development of military cooperation

Georgia urgently applies for EU membership

Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave

Zakharova: Moscow's nuclear button-pressing scenario will not be implemented under any circumstances

Biden administration announces panel to enforce sanctions against Russia

Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday

Russian Defence Ministry provides data on Russian and Ukrainian casualties

Biden confirms sanctions on Russian oil exports still possible

UN says more than 874,000 people left Ukraine

Russian delegation arrives for talks with Ukraine

Israel says outreach to Turkey won’t come at Cyprus’ expense

Nord Stream 2 says it has not filed for bankruptcy

Politico: EU countries will not supply Ukraine with fighter jets

Russia introduces incentives for IT companies

Armenia FM: No decision yet on participation in Antalya forum

Italian oil giant Eni pulls out of Blue Stream gas pipeline

Georgia FM hopes Ukrainian ambassador will return to Tbilisi soon

Sydney residents evacuated due to devastating flooding

Nokia stops deliveries to Russia

Belarusian banks impose restrictions on operations under sanctions

Russia informs IAEA it takes control of area around Zaporizhzhia NPP

Armenia Defence minister says change in General Staff was necessary

Reuters: Dubai-based Mashreq bank suspends lending to financial institutions from Russia

UK PM threatens sanctions against lawyers working for Russian oligarchs

Georgian Parliament initiates resolution on Georgia's integration into EU

US 'very open' to imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas industry

Malta stops granting citizenship, passports to applicants from Russia and Belarus

Chinese Embassy in Washington urges citizens to increase security measures

Deputy PM: Armenians of Ukraine are in focus of attention of our government

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Kazakhstan to discuss anti-crisis action plan amid tightening anti-Russian sanctions

Spain to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine

Johnson and Zelenskyy agree to extend sanctions against Russia

China to not join sanctions against Russia

Wearing face masks no longer mandatory in Armenia

Taiwan leaders to donate their monthly salary to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine

EU bans euro-denominated banknotes in Russia

After success in Ukraine, Russia's target will be Kars and Ardahan, says Turkey party leader

US drafts bill to phase out Russian oil

Armenia legislature unanimously elects Atom Janjughazyan head of Audit Chamber

Global Finance Names Ameriabank “Best Investment Bank” in Armenia

Lavrov says Ukraine delays talks with Russia at US behest

Ukraine FM: Date of new talks with Russia is unknown

Belarus MFA: Preparations for Russia-Ukraine talks are being finalized

Armenia presidential nominee not offended by parliamentary opposition

EU prepares fourth package of sanctions on Russia

Peskov explains how Ukraine will be ‘denazified’

Armenia considerably improves indicator in World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2022 report

Lavrov: Russia has many friends, it is impossible to isolate it

Lavrov says Russia won't allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons

Russian carriers deprived of parts, maintenance and technical support for Airbus aircraft

Lavrov says 3rd world war would have become nuclear

France, Azerbaijan leaders discuss provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Blinken calls into question Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council

‘Armenia’ Faction leader: President election participation would legitimize his becoming authorities’ attaché

Presidential candidate: Armenia must see its future in unity with diaspora

Gas prices in Europe soar above $ 2,200 and update historical maximum

Robert Kocharyan, Armen Gevorgyan trial judge denies defense's motion to petition to Armenia Constitutional Court

Presidential nominee: Armenia President institution’s opportunities can be used in order to return POWs

Vahagn Khachaturyan wants to be President of all Armenia citizens

US announces ban on Russia aircraft from its airspace

Russia MOD informs about capture of Ukraine’s Kherson city

MOD: Russia military rendered Kiev television tower broadcasting equipment inoperable

Armenia Presidential nominee: Cooperation between people, authorities cannot be effective in absence of information

Armenia Presidential candidate: Illusions that this or that political system can be ideal must be abandoned

Turkey does not allow 3 Russia ships to cross its straits

Putin bans export of more than $10,000 in foreign currency from Russia

342 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Parliament opposition boycotts debates on election of new President of Armenia

Boeing suspends technical support for Russian airlines

EU finance ministers to discuss economic impact of Ukraine war

Legislature discussing matter of electing new Armenia President, opposition MPs leave sessions’ hall

American Express suspends cooperation with partners in Russia

Biden: Putin's war on Ukraine will leave Russia weaker and rest of the world stronger

Parliament debating on electing new President of Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia ruling team is told to avoid making anti-Turkish statements

EU ambassadors agree to ban 7 Russia banks from SWIFT

EU ambassadors to apply to European Commission to assess Ukraine's chances of EU membership

MFA sends representatives to Ukraine-bordering cities to assist on location those wishing to return to Armenia

Paris Grevin Museum removes wax statue of Putin

President says Romania should increase its defense spending to 2.5% of GDP

Russia bans foreign currency exports over $10,000

Queen Elizabeth II returns to her royal duties

Turkey does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia

Prince Charles calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine brutal aggression

Mexico not to impose any economic sanctions on Russia

Zelenskyy: Biden rules out no-fly zone over Ukraine

Protest in Tbilisi demanding PM's resignation over Ukraine stance

Canada to file a petition with ICC against Russia for crimes against humanity

EU considers banning Russian ships from entering European ports

All IEA member countries agree to release 60 million barrels of oil

Italy PM: Italy can cope without gas supplies from Russia

European Parliament backs resolution granting Ukraine EU accession candidate status

Zelenskyy says he had phone talk with Biden

Erdogan: Turkey will support any NATO and EU enlargement

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse rejects Turkey's EU accession prospects

