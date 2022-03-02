News
Kazakhstan to discuss anti-crisis action plan amid tightening anti-Russian sanctions
Kazakhstan to discuss anti-crisis action plan amid tightening anti-Russian sanctions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Kazakhstan will discuss an anti-crisis action plan to deal with the aggravation of the geopolitical situation and the tightening of anti-Russian sanctions.

According to Kazakhstan President's Press Secretary Berik Uali, a meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms will be held tomorrow, chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tengrinews.kz reported.

During the event, it is planned to consider the development of the anti-crisis action plan in conditions of aggravation of the geopolitical situation and toughening of the anti-Russian sanctions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
