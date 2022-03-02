Iran and Pakistan discuss development of military cooperation

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, Mehr reports.
The parties discussed the latest developments related to bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially the development of relations between the armed forces of the two countries.
Vahedi highlighted the importance of strengthening defense and military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan as two influential countries in the region and the Islamic world.
After the meeting, the Iranian military delegation flew to the city of Nowshera to visit the officer academy of Risalpur.
The Islamic Republic of Iran Army Air Force is participating in student exchange programs with the Pakistan Air Force Officers College and several Iranian students are currently studying at the Risalpur Officer Academy.