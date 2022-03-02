Deputy PM: Armenians of Ukraine are in focus of attention of our government

Issues concerning the Armenians living in Ukraine are at the center of attention of the Armenian government, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said at a meeting of the National Assembly during the government hour on Wednesday.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Armenian authorities are doing everything in their power.
“I don't think there is any issue, whether it is the movement of people, or current accounts or capital, that Armenia is not able to solve in accordance with the needs of its citizens. This is unequivocal,” said a representative of the Government.
The current processes and issues related to Armenians from Ukraine, as Grigoryan noted, are on the agenda of the government and are discussed on a daily basis.