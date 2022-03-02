Azerbaijan calls on Russia and Ukraine for dialogue

Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, the aggressor country that initiated several wars with Artsakh, a country that has carried out ethnic cleansing and used banned weapons and mercenaries against Artsakh, calls on Russia and Ukraine to engage in dialogue in order to prevent further escalation.
Azerbaijani media reported that at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Bayramov said that "Azerbaijan deeply regrets that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led to civilian casualties."
"In order to prevent the negative impact of the current situation on the civilian population, urgent measures must be taken to prevent a humanitarian crisis. In this regard, Azerbaijan is taking steps to provide the Ukrainian people with medical equipment and other means of first aid," Bayramov added.
The Minister also said that "the end of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan creates new economic opportunities not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the region." He noted that the restoration of the liberated territories will be one of the main priorities of the development of Azerbaijan in the coming years. A total of $1.3 billion has been allocated for this purpose for 2021.
Thousands of dead, prisoners still held, indiscriminate strikes, attacks on civilians, occupation of part of the territory of Artsakh, invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia - this is the result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the direct support of Turkey against Artsakh and Armenia in autumn 2020. No sanctions were taken against Turkey, the second-largest country in NATO, or against the CoE and OSCE member Azerbaijan; NATO and the civilized West limited themselves to mildly scolding the aggressors.