News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Dutch bank ING Groep NV says it would not conduct new business with Russian companies
Dutch bank ING Groep NV says it would not conduct new business with Russian companies
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

The largest Dutch bank ING Groep NV said it would not conduct new business with Russian companies, reports Reuters.

ING has wholesale banking offices in Russia and Ukraine with 400 employees in Russia and 110 employees in Ukraine.

The bank said it maintains close contact with employees in both countries.

Of ING's €600 billion loan portfolio, around €4.5 billion is outstanding with Russian clients and €600 million with Ukrainian clients.

The bank said that in addition to stopping new business with Russian companies, it will eliminate transaction fees for retail transactions with Ukraine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions
Trading volumes between the Russian ruble and the Tether cryptocurrency surged on Monday...
 UN General Assembly adopts resolution condemning Russia: Armenia abstains from voting
Turkey voted in favour. Azerbaijan did not participate in the vote...
 Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave
Defence Ministry said that security corridors have been set up for civilians who want to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv...
 Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis
Earlier Tokayev discussed the Ukrainian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...
 Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday
The Russian delegation in the same composition has already arrived for the negotiations...
 Russian Defence Ministry provides data on Russian and Ukrainian casualties
The official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the casualties of Ukrainian servicemen and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos