News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
UK PM threatens sanctions against lawyers working for Russian oligarchs
UK PM threatens sanctions against lawyers working for Russian oligarchs
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said law firms working to stop Russian oligarchs from being hit by government sanctions could face penalties, Reuters reported.

"The legal profession, everybody involved in assisting in those who wish to hide money in London and assisting corrupt oligarchs have been set on notice that their actions are under scrutiny," Johnson told parliament.

"If they break the law, if they undermine the interests of this country and advance the interests of Putin's war machine, they will pay a price," he added.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions
Trading volumes between the Russian ruble and the Tether cryptocurrency surged on Monday...
 Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave
Defence Ministry said that security corridors have been set up for civilians who want to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv...
 Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis
Earlier Tokayev discussed the Ukrainian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...
 Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday
The Russian delegation in the same composition has already arrived for the negotiations...
 Russian Defence Ministry provides data on Russian and Ukrainian casualties
The official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the casualties of Ukrainian servicemen and...
 UN says more than 874,000 people left Ukraine
She noted that the UNHCR had previously forecast that up to 4 million people could leave Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos