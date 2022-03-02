Armenia Defence minister says change in General Staff was necessary

If you follow the regional developments and changes and be guided only by that, there will never be any changes, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said on Wednesday.
His remarks came during governmental hour in the National Assembly, responding to the question of deputy from the opposition Armenia bloc Tigran Abrahamyan.
The deputy particularly referred to the situation around the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.
"Last week, Artak Davtyan, the Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was dismissed from his post. Today, First Deputy Chief of General Staff Kamo Kochunts has temporarily assumed the functions of the Chief of General Staff," he said.
With regard to that, the MP asked whether it was expedient to change the army command, especially given the serious challenges related to security. In this case, the matter is the situation in Ukraine.
Papikyan responded by assuring that all new appointees were "in their places".
"One of the main tasks of the reforms is to form a motivated command staff," the minister added.