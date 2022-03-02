Russia informs IAEA it takes control of area around Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its armed forces took control of the territory around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"In an official letter to the director-general dated 1 March, the permanent mission of Russia to international organizations in Vienna also reported that plant personnel continue to work to ensure nuclear safety and radiation control in normal operating mode. Radiation levels remain normal".

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine told the IAEA that all its nuclear power plants remained under the control of the national operator. This morning, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said it was in communication with the country's nuclear facilities and that the NPPs continue to operate as normal.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, with six of the country's 15 nuclear power reactors.

In a letter to the Director-General received on Tuesday, the Acting Chief State Inspector asked the IAEA to provide immediate assistance in coordinating activities related to the safety of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other nuclear facilities. The Director-General will consult and maintain contact in order to respond to this request.

“The IAEA continues to follow developments in Ukraine closely, with particular emphasis on the safety and security of its nuclear power reactors. The IAEA is in constant contact with its partner and will continue to provide regular updates on the situation in Ukraine," it said.