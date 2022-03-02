News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Russia informs IAEA it takes control of area around Zaporizhzhia NPP
Russia informs IAEA it takes control of area around Zaporizhzhia NPP
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its armed forces took control of the territory around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"In an official letter to the director-general dated 1 March, the permanent mission of Russia to international organizations in Vienna also reported that plant personnel continue to work to ensure nuclear safety and radiation control in normal operating mode. Radiation levels remain normal".

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine told the IAEA that all its nuclear power plants remained under the control of the national operator. This morning, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said it was in communication with the country's nuclear facilities and that the NPPs continue to operate as normal.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, with six of the country's 15 nuclear power reactors.

In a letter to the Director-General received on Tuesday, the Acting Chief State Inspector asked the IAEA to provide immediate assistance in coordinating activities related to the safety of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and other nuclear facilities. The Director-General will consult and maintain contact in order to respond to this request.

“The IAEA continues to follow developments in Ukraine closely, with particular emphasis on the safety and security of its nuclear power reactors. The IAEA is in constant contact with its partner and will continue to provide regular updates on the situation in Ukraine," it said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions
Trading volumes between the Russian ruble and the Tether cryptocurrency surged on Monday...
 Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave
Defence Ministry said that security corridors have been set up for civilians who want to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv...
 Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis
Earlier Tokayev discussed the Ukrainian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...
 Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday
The Russian delegation in the same composition has already arrived for the negotiations...
 Russian Defence Ministry provides data on Russian and Ukrainian casualties
The official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the casualties of Ukrainian servicemen and...
 UN says more than 874,000 people left Ukraine
She noted that the UNHCR had previously forecast that up to 4 million people could leave Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos