Trump calls Russia invasion of Ukraine ‘holocaust’
Trump calls Russia invasion of Ukraine ‘holocaust’
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Former US President Donald Trump condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “holocaust” Wednesday, but would not denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the military operation that has been targeting civilian areas with ferocious rocket attacks, the New York Post reported.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” host Maria Bartiromo asked the one-time commander-in-chief to comment on how he thought President Biden should respond to Putin’s “possible crimes against humanity.”

“We’re watching a holocaust. We’re watching something that I’ve never seen before, the way that they’re going to go in—they’re blowing up buildings with children, with women, with professions, with people—think of just people,” Trump responded. “They’re blowing up indiscriminately, they’re just shooting massive missiles and rockets into these buildings and everybody is dying.”

“The numbers are far worse than what you’re seeing on television. … Many people are dying and we’re allowing this to happen,” he added.

Bartiromo, referring to Trump’s description last month of Putin as “savvy” and “smart,” asked the 45th president of the US if he would still afford the Russian leader respect “at this time.”

“They have to stop killing these people,” he answered. “They’re killing all these people, and they have to stop it. And they have to stop it now. But they don’t respect the United States. So the United States is, I don’t know, they’re not doing anything about it.”

“This is a holocaust. This is a horrible thing that’s happening, you’re witnessing. I mean, you’re seeing it on television every night,” added Trump, who did not mention Putin by name.

https://nypost.com/2022/03/02/trump-calls-ukraine-invasion-a-holocaust-but-doesnt-condemn-putin/
