Georgia FM hopes Ukrainian ambassador will return to Tbilisi soon

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba Kyiv's decision to withdraw its ambassador from Tbilisi, Georgia-Online reported.

Talking to Imedi TV channel Zalkaliani noted that the phone talk took place yesterday.

"I asked to analyze in more depth what associations this will cause in our society and in the eyes of the world community. I have a feeling that he has a full understanding of this and our communication partly gives hope that this issue should be resolved in the nearest future, as it is appropriate for strategic partners. I hope that the ambassador will soon come back and resume his duties," the Georgian Foreign Minister said.

President Zelenskyy recalled the ambassador for consultation "because of the obstacles in releasing [from Georgia] volunteers who want to help us and for the immoral position on sanctions.”