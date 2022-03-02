Armenia FM: No decision yet on participation in Antalya forum

No decision on Armenian side's participation in diplomatic forum to be held in Antalya has been made yet, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.
His remarks came during a governmental hour at a sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, answering parliamentarians' questions. According to him, events in the world are developing very rapidly.
"The world is changing every day and every second. As soon as the deadline is closer, we will make a relevant decision," Mirzoyan said. At the same time, Mirzoyan positively assessed the results of 24 February meeting of Armenian and Turkish special envoys in Vienna. "The sides confirmed that the negotiation process is underway without any preconditions, and the final goal is to normalize relations and open the border," the diplomat said. He also said that unlike the first meeting, the second round of talks contained more concrete details.
"At the same time, it is rather difficult to expect any more tangible results from the second meeting. We should at least take into account that we have problems that have been piling up for decades," the Minister noted.
At the same time, no decision has been made yet as to the date and venue of the new meeting of the special envoys.
The forum is scheduled for 11-13 March.