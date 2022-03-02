Israel says outreach to Turkey won’t come at Cyprus’ expense

Any attempts by Israel to improve strained relations with Turkey will not come at the expense of its "strategic relationship" with Cyprus, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.
His remarks came after talks with his Cypriot counterpart, AP reported.
He said he was aware that his visit to Turkey next week had touched a raw nerve in Cyprus, which accuses Ankara of trying to take control of the entire island.
Herzog told Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that “nothing in my visit and what would ensue will be on the account of this strategic relationship with your country.”
He assured that Israel seeks to strengthen relations and dialogue with all peoples and all faiths, including Turkey, which he described as “a very important neighbor of ours, which has a “huge impact on our lives in many fields.”
“We have to...if possible to lower the tension and move on in a true dialogue that would definitely include issues of climate and the economy,” said Herzog.