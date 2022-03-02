News
Biden administration announces panel to enforce sanctions against Russia
Joe Biden's administration announced the creation of a new task force that will enforce wide-ranging sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies, CNBC reported.

A team of multi-agency law enforcement officers from the FBI, Marshals Service, IRS, Postal Inspection Service, National Security Investigations Service, and Secret Service agents will investigate and prosecute sanctions violations.

A new Justice Department task force named Task Force KleptoCapture will deprive Russian oligarchs of assets and other tools used to evade sanctions.
