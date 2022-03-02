Russian Defence Ministry provides data on Russian and Ukrainian casualties

The Russian Defence Ministry presented data on casualties on the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

The official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the casualties of Ukrainian servicemen and nationalists during the Russian special operation amounted to 2,870 people, the Russian military 498 people, Gazeta reported.

"Among the nationalists and servicemen of Ukraine's security agencies the losses are: more than 2,870 killed and about 3,700 wounded. According to confirmed data alone, the number of prisoners of war in Ukraine's security agencies is 572," he said.

There are also casualties among Russian servicemen - 498 servicemen and 1,597 wounded. "All possible assistance is being provided to the families of the dead," Konashenkov concluded.