Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis
Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Ukraine Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine. According to Akorda, the phone talk was held on the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that it was important to reach an agreement in the negotiations in order to stop and further halt military operations in Ukraine. The heads of state agreed on cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere.

Earlier Tokayev discussed the Ukrainian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Русский
