Zakharova: Moscow's nuclear button-pressing scenario will not be implemented under any circumstances

The scenario of Moscow pushing the nuclear button will not be implemented under any circumstances, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Her remarks came during an interview with Colombia's W Radio, RIA Novosti reported.
According to her, Moscow assumes that this apocalyptic scenario will not be implemented under any pretext and under any conditions. Zakharova recalled that Russia has repeatedly stated its position on the issue. "I think you are confusing us with someone else. When it comes to the use of nuclear weapons, we have already stated our position several times. You may be confusing us with the United States," she said.