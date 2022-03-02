News
Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave
Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian Defence Ministry said that security corridors have been set up for civilians who want to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv, the official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, told journalists, TASS reported.

According to him, all civilians wishing to leave Mariupol can go eastwards along the Mariupol-Shyrokyne road for safety reasons.

"This also applies to Kyiv residents who can leave the city in the direction of Vasylkiv. There are no obstacles for the civilians to leave," Konashenkov said.

He said that there was a security corridor in the south-west of Kharkiv in the direction of Liubotyn.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
