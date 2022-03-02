News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Georgia urgently applies for EU membership
Georgia urgently applies for EU membership
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia is applying for the EU candidate status, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said, Novosti-Georgia reported.

"The government of Georgia led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is urgently preparing an application for EU candidate status, which will be submitted to the EU structures tomorrow. We call on the EU to urgently consider the application and make a decision to award Georgia the status of EU candidate," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian government has repeatedly stated that it plans to apply for full EU membership in 2024. According to Kobakhidze, they have decided to speed up the process "taking into account the political context and the new reality."

The Georgian authorities made the announcement following Ukraine, which applied for the EU membership through an accelerated procedure on28 February.

Five countries currently have EU candidate status: Northern Macedonia (applied in 2004), Albania (in 2009), Serbia (in 2009), Turkey (in 1987) and Montenegro (in 2008).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgian Parliament initiates resolution on Georgia's integration into EU
The 13-point draft calls on the EU Member States and EU institutions to take all necessary steps...
 EU bans euro-denominated banknotes in Russia
EU prohibits the sale, supply, transfer or export of euro banknotes to Russia...
 EU prepares fourth package of sanctions on Russia
MEPs approved a resolution condemning Russia's special operation in Ukraine and calling for tough sanctions against Moscow...
 French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse rejects Turkey's EU accession prospects
The first round of the presidential elections in France will take place on 10 April...
 Greece supports EU sanctions against Russia
"Greece was always on the right side of history and we are doing the same today...
 Hungary supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership
Szijjártó expressed solidarity with Ukraine, saying that Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos