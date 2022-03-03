Newspaper: MFA not answering whether Armenia is restoring diplomatic relations with Hungary

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: A few days ago, citing our diplomatic sources, we had informed that the current [Armenian] authorities want to restore diplomatic relations with Hungary, which were suspended on August 31, 2012, after Azerbaijani officer Ramil Safarov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by Hungarian court for axing Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan [to death] in Budapest, was extradited to Azerbaijan and immediately pardoned by [Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev. We had also informed that the initiative to restore diplomatic relations [with Hungary] belongs to the Armenian authorities.

Past newspaper had sent a written inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [(MFA)] of Armenia, asking to answer whether Armenia was going to restore diplomatic relations with Hungary, and if so, what was the reason for such a decision.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not in fact deny our information, refusing to provide any information on that subject.

"In response to your inquiry, we inform that the information requested by you cannot be provided in accordance with the 2nd point of the appendix to the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs' Order No. 1002-N of June 16, 2017 ‘On approving the expanded list of information subject to encryption of the RA MFA system.’ At the same time, we inform that in case of availability of new public information on such processes, the public is properly informed," the MFA response notes.