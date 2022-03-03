News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
World Bank announces termination of all programs in Russia and Belarus
World Bank announces termination of all programs in Russia and Belarus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The World Bank announced the termination of all programs in Russia and Belarus, citing "hostilities against the people of Ukraine."

The decision came as a large number of countries, organizations and businesses are cutting ties with Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

On Tuesday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was considering Ukraine's request for emergency financing, while another program has given the country access to $2.2 billion by the end of June.

The World Bank Group also announced it is giving Ukraine a $3 billion support package.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
British satellite company OneWeb suspends all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome
The British government, which owns a stake in OneWeb...
 Media report on arrival of Ukrainian delegation in Belarus for talks
The start of the negotiations has been postponed several times...
 Russian Defence Ministry: Western mercenaries in Ukraine will not be given POW status
Konashenkov said that foreign mercenaries will face criminal prosecution...
 Germany considering possibility of supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine
Earlier, the German news agency DPA reported that the Ministry of Economy...
 Putin speaks to Macron third time since Russian special operation launch in Ukraine
"A frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the statement said...
 ICC advance team leaves for Ukraine to start investigation of possible war crimes
The ICC will study possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by all parties to the conflict...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos