Toyota to shut down plant in Russia and supply cars to country
Toyota to shut down plant in Russia and supply cars to country
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Car World

Toyota said it will shut down its only plant in Russia and suspend car supplies to the country, citing "supply chain disruptions" over the Ukraine crisis, AFP reported.

The company said that its plant in St. Petersburg produced about 80,000 cars last year, mostly for the Russian market, which is only a small part of the 10.5 million cars produced by the Japanese company worldwide.

Toyota Motor Russia will stop production at its plant in St. Petersburg from March 4 and will suspend the import of cars until further notice due to supply chain failures, the company said in a statement.

The plant in St. Petersburg employs about 2,600 people, a Toyota spokesman told AFP, confirming that supply disruptions were linked to the conflict.

Toyota has no factories in Ukraine, but sales in the country were suspended on February 24.
