The Times: UK won't be able to impose sanctions on Abramovich and other Russian billionaires

Egypt says US hasn't requested Suez closure to Russian ships

Macron speaks with Putin, and then with Zelenskyy

Ukraine delegation leaves for talks with Russia

Armenia economy minister: There are big risks in sugar market

Parliament acting speaker: President’s legitimacy is determined by Armenia Constitution

Armenian man is killed in Ukraine’s Kherson city

JPMorgan predicts Russia's default

Russia Defence Ministry: Humanitarian disaster looms in Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy

Armenia opposition MP: I do not see possibility of working with new President

UK Foreign Secretary wants all Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT

Japan to freeze assets of 4 more Russian banks

Armenia premier to Bulgaria colleague: Relations between our countries are steadily developing

PM: We are entering field work of Armenia section of Yeraskh-Sadarak-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway

EU to take additional steps on Russia if situation in Ukraine worsens

Kremlin not considering nationalization of foreign companies’ assets in Russia

Russia stops supplying US with rocket engines

LanceR MiG-21 pilot and seven soldiers die in Romania

Legislature acting speaker: Armenia new President’s inauguration shall take place in 10 days

Half a million Australians to be evacuated due to flooding

2 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Lavrov says West is hatching plans for nuclear war

Benny Gantz says war in Ukraine reminds Israel that it too can face complex threats

Armenia’s Syunik has new provincial governor

Russian-Ukrainian 2nd round talks to start 3pm in Belarus

Armenia MOD: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is relatively stable

Toyota to shut down plant in Russia and supply cars to country

Blinken to visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

Vahagn Khachaturyan is elected President of Armenia in 2nd attempt

Armenia’s Hetq online newspaper chief editor: Before electing Vahagn Khachaturyan President study his decisions as mayor

PM: We have new, unprecedented phenomenon in history of newly independent Armenia

Hungary won't veto European Union sanctions on Russia

Putin submits to Russia State Duma protocol amending CSTO peacekeeping agreement

Azerbaijan MOD levels new accusations against Armenia

259 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia PM to Russia counterpart: I highly appreciate relations of trust, mutual understanding between us

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik is dismissed

MOD: Russia troops rendered Kiev reserve radio, TV center inoperative

US supplies hundreds of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for first time in recent days

Vahagn Khachaturyan not elected Armenia President in first round

Newspaper: MFA not answering whether Armenia is restoring diplomatic relations with Hungary

Parliament continues debates on electing new President of Armenia

Biden says UN resolution shows Putin's ‘isolation’

Trump calls Russia invasion of Ukraine ‘holocaust’

Pentagon postpones Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test, to deescalate Russia tensions

Mystery solved about origin of 30,000-year-old Venus of Willendorf

American wellness' Paceline releases a credit card that rewards you for working out

Whatsapp is getting a new feature

Instagram has a new feature

Dutch bank ING Groep NV says it would not conduct new business with Russian companies

WHO announces decline in COVID-19 new cases worldwide

US imposes additional sanctions against Russia and Belarus

European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions

UN General Assembly adopts resolution condemning Russia: Armenia abstains from voting

Iran and Pakistan discuss development of military cooperation

Georgia urgently applies for EU membership

Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave

Zakharova: Moscow's nuclear button-pressing scenario will not be implemented under any circumstances

Biden administration announces panel to enforce sanctions against Russia

Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday

Russian Defence Ministry provides data on Russian and Ukrainian casualties

Biden confirms sanctions on Russian oil exports still possible

UN says more than 874,000 people left Ukraine

Russian delegation arrives for talks with Ukraine

Israel says outreach to Turkey won’t come at Cyprus’ expense

Nord Stream 2 says it has not filed for bankruptcy

Politico: EU countries will not supply Ukraine with fighter jets

NEWS.am digest: Latest on Ukrainian-Russian war, sanctions on Russia intensify

Russia introduces incentives for IT companies

Armenia FM: No decision yet on participation in Antalya forum

Italian oil giant Eni pulls out of Blue Stream gas pipeline

Georgia FM hopes Ukrainian ambassador will return to Tbilisi soon

Sydney residents evacuated due to devastating flooding

Nokia stops deliveries to Russia

Belarusian banks impose restrictions on operations under sanctions

Russia informs IAEA it takes control of area around Zaporizhzhia NPP

Armenia Defence minister says change in General Staff was necessary

Reuters: Dubai-based Mashreq bank suspends lending to financial institutions from Russia

UK PM threatens sanctions against lawyers working for Russian oligarchs