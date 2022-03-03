News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
Japan to freeze assets of 4 more Russian banks
Japan to freeze assets of 4 more Russian banks
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Japan will freeze the assets of four more Russian banks, bringing the total number of banks subject to such sanctions by Tokyo to seven, said Minister of Finance Shun'ichi Suzuki, Reuters reported.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida approved the decision to freeze the assets of VTB Bank, Sovcombank, Novikombank and Otkritie, the Finance Ministry document says. The freezing of bank assets will come into force on 2 April.

The assets freeze also targets dozens of people, including Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus.

Japan will firmly implement sanctions along with other members of the G7, Suzuki said.

The decision was made after the government announced the freezing of assets of the Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank and Vnesheconombank, as well as the Central Bank of Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Times: UK won't be able to impose sanctions on Abramovich and other Russian billionaires
British lawmakers are increasingly calling for sanctions against Abramovich...
 Egypt says US hasn't requested Suez closure to Russian ships
Maritime navigation laws “are not subject to political fluctuations or wars...
 Macron speaks with Putin, and then with Zelenskyy
The conversation with Putin, which lasted an hour and a half...
 Ukraine delegation leaves for talks with Russia
Vladimir Medinsky said that the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks should begin...
 Armenian man is killed in Ukraine’s Kherson city
This information was confirmed also by the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, Vahan Hunanyan…
 JPMorgan predicts Russia's default
Russia is due to redeem more than $700 million in government bonds this month...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos