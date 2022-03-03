Egypt says US hasn't requested Suez closure to Russian ships

The head of the administration of the Suez Canal denied reports that the United States asked Egypt to close the channel for Russian ships as part of international sanctions against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, Arab News reports.
Maritime navigation laws “are not subject to political fluctuations or wars,” said Osama Rabie, adding that Suez is a “neutral global channel.”
According to him, in accordance with the Constantinople Convention of 1888, it is impossible to prevent the passage of any ship through the Suez Canal due to political circumstances between the countries.