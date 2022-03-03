News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
Egypt says US hasn't requested Suez closure to Russian ships
Egypt says US hasn't requested Suez closure to Russian ships
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

 The head of the administration of the Suez Canal denied reports that the United States asked Egypt to close the channel for Russian ships as part of international sanctions against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, Arab News reports.

Maritime navigation laws “are not subject to political fluctuations or wars,” said Osama Rabie, adding that Suez is a “neutral global channel.”

According to him, in accordance with the Constantinople Convention of 1888, it is impossible to prevent the passage of any ship through the Suez Canal due to political circumstances between the countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Times: UK won't be able to impose sanctions on Abramovich and other Russian billionaires
British lawmakers are increasingly calling for sanctions against Abramovich...
 Macron speaks with Putin, and then with Zelenskyy
The conversation with Putin, which lasted an hour and a half...
 Ukraine delegation leaves for talks with Russia
Vladimir Medinsky said that the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks should begin...
 Armenian man is killed in Ukraine’s Kherson city
This information was confirmed also by the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, Vahan Hunanyan…
 JPMorgan predicts Russia's default
Russia is due to redeem more than $700 million in government bonds this month...
 Russia Defence Ministry: Humanitarian disaster looms in Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy
As he said, the reasons for the emergency meeting are the already overdue humanitarian disaster in Mariupol...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos