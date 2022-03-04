News
Google makes new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights
Google makes new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Google and a trade association of about 300 French newspapers have reached a new agreement on publishing rights, Reuters reports.

The deal means talks that began in September about how much to pay newspapers for their content to appear in Google's search results have come to fruition.

Google and the French publishing lobby said in January they had agreed to a copyright agreement that would pay news publishers for content online for the first time in Europe, paving the way for individual licensing agreements.

The latest agreement sets out the principles under which Google will enter into individual license agreements and remuneration terms with members of the Alliance, the statement said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
