DHL and Nokian Tires will continue to operate in Russia

DHL has not stopped its work in Russia, the company said in a statement. The article claimed that Deutsche Post had announced that it would stop delivering DHL to Russia.
DHL Express services for the delivery of documents and goods from/to Ukraine have been temporarily suspended. Delivery of goods and documents to Russia from abroad is also temporarily suspended until further notice. Delivery of goods and documents from Russia abroad and across Russia is possible and carried out in the normal mode. DHL Express branch offices are operating as usual, the statement says.
A similar refutation was also made by Nokian Tires
Nokian Tires is currently operating as usual. The company is adjusting logistics flows to ensure planned deliveries to customers, continues to supply raw materials to factories, and is working on the optimal distribution of production volumes between Nokian Tires factories in Russia, Finland and the USA. Optimization of distribution of production of key lines was launched as part of the growth strategy announced in September 2021 and does not affect overall production volumes.