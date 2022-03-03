News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
MOD: Russia troops rendered Kiev reserve radio, TV center inoperative
MOD: Russia troops rendered Kiev reserve radio, TV center inoperative
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


During the special operation, the Russian troops have rendered the reserve technological radio and television center in Kyiv inoperative. This was announced by the Russian defense ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, Gazeta reports.

According to him, the security services of Ukraine used this radio and television center for "psychological operations against Russia," and no civilians were affected during the shelling.

Konashenkov added that "the city of Balakleya was liberated from [Ukrainian] nationalist battalions," the Russian Armed Forces took control of the cities of Chistopoliye, Novopoltavsk, and Zhovtnevoye, and brought the front line closer to the military units of the "Donetsk People's Republic."

According to him, the "Luhansk People's Republic" military units, with the fire support of the Russian Armed Forces, continued their offensive operations and reached the northern outskirts of Krasny Liman-Privoliye-Severodonetsk; the advance was 4 kilometers.

As per the Russian defense ministry spokesman, the armed forces of the "Donetsk People's Republic" have tightened their grip around the city of Mariupol and taken control of the settlements of Vinogradnoye, Sartaka, and Vodyanoye.

Konashenkov said that since the beginning of the special operation, the Russian army has hit 1,612 Ukrainian military facilities. In addition, 62 Ukrainian military planes, 606 tanks and some other armored vehicles, 67 volley fire rockets, and several other military equipment were destroyed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump calls Russia invasion of Ukraine ‘holocaust’
“They have to stop killing these people,” the former US President added during an appearance on Fox Business Network…
 Dutch bank ING Groep NV says it would not conduct new business with Russian companies
ING has wholesale banking offices in Russia and Ukraine with 400 employees in Russia and 110 employees in Ukraine...
 European Commission studying whether crypto assets are used to circumvent Russian sanctions
Trading volumes between the Russian ruble and the Tether cryptocurrency surged on Monday...
 UN General Assembly adopts resolution condemning Russia: Armenia abstains from voting
Turkey voted in favour. Azerbaijan did not participate in the vote...
 Russian defence ministry announces security corridors for those wishing to leave
Defence Ministry said that security corridors have been set up for civilians who want to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv...
 Kazakhstan and Ukraine presidents discuss Ukraine crisis
Earlier Tokayev discussed the Ukrainian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos