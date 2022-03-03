MOD: Russia troops rendered Kiev reserve radio, TV center inoperative

During the special operation, the Russian troops have rendered the reserve technological radio and television center in Kyiv inoperative. This was announced by the Russian defense ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, Gazeta reports.
According to him, the security services of Ukraine used this radio and television center for "psychological operations against Russia," and no civilians were affected during the shelling.
Konashenkov added that "the city of Balakleya was liberated from [Ukrainian] nationalist battalions," the Russian Armed Forces took control of the cities of Chistopoliye, Novopoltavsk, and Zhovtnevoye, and brought the front line closer to the military units of the "Donetsk People's Republic."
According to him, the "Luhansk People's Republic" military units, with the fire support of the Russian Armed Forces, continued their offensive operations and reached the northern outskirts of Krasny Liman-Privoliye-Severodonetsk; the advance was 4 kilometers.
As per the Russian defense ministry spokesman, the armed forces of the "Donetsk People's Republic" have tightened their grip around the city of Mariupol and taken control of the settlements of Vinogradnoye, Sartaka, and Vodyanoye.
Konashenkov said that since the beginning of the special operation, the Russian army has hit 1,612 Ukrainian military facilities. In addition, 62 Ukrainian military planes, 606 tanks and some other armored vehicles, 67 volley fire rockets, and several other military equipment were destroyed.