PM: We have new, unprecedented phenomenon in history of newly independent Armenia

I would like to welcome the newly elected Human Rights Defender of Armenia, and wish her success in her future work. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

"We expect that the effectiveness of the human rights defender's institute in Armenia will further increase, and will also help the bodies of Armenia’s state authorities to raise the level of human rights protection in the country," he added.

Pashinyan noted that for the first time in the history of newly independent Armenia, the latter’s ombudsman had held this office until the last day of his term, which is unprecedented.

"In the past, we had four ombudsmen, and all of them resigned before the term expired," Pashinyan said.

Arman Tatoyan's term of office as Human Rights Defender of Armenia had ended on February 23. But before that, the National Assembly had elected Kristine Grigoryan—who was serving as Deputy Minister of Justice—as the next ombudsperson of the country.