News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.36
EUR
543.19
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
PM: We have new, unprecedented phenomenon in history of newly independent Armenia
PM: We have new, unprecedented phenomenon in history of newly independent Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I would like to welcome the newly elected Human Rights Defender of Armenia, and wish her success in her future work. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

"We expect that the effectiveness of the human rights defender's institute in Armenia will further increase, and will also help the bodies of Armenia’s state authorities to raise the level of human rights protection in the country," he added.

Pashinyan noted that for the first time in the history of newly independent Armenia, the latter’s ombudsman had held this office until the last day of his term, which is unprecedented.

"In the past, we had four ombudsmen, and all of them resigned before the term expired," Pashinyan said.

Arman Tatoyan's term of office as Human Rights Defender of Armenia had ended on February 23. But before that, the National Assembly had elected Kristine Grigoryan—who was serving as Deputy Minister of Justice—as the next ombudsperson of the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos