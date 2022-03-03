Azerbaijan MOD levels new accusations against Armenia

Azerbaijani media have disseminated a new statement by the country’s defense ministry, which leveled new accusations against Armenia on Thursday morning.
The statement says that, “On March 2, from 8:50pm to 9:16pm, units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired—with weapons of various diameters—from the positions at Chinarli settlement in Tovuzghalin region, at Azerbaijani army positions in Kokhanab and Esrik Jirdahan settlements in Tovuz region.” There are no losses of personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijani army. Currently the situation in those directions is stable.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has not yet responded to these accusations.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that the Azerbaijani side uses its own place names, calling Armenia’s Tavush Province "Tovuzghalin region." This is done for a long-term goal, in order to present territorial ambitions for that region in the future.