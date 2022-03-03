Ambassador says UAE-US relations are under 'stress test'

Relations between the UAE and the United States are being stress tested, UAE Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba said, adding that he was confident the close partners would get out of this state, Reuters reported.

The UAE is trying to remain neutral with its Western allies and Russia as Washington insists on a global stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abu Dhabi also pushed for Washington to restore the Yemeni Houthis terrorist group's status after it carried out attacks on the Arab state of the Persian Gulf.

The United States is a key security ally for the Gulf states, but Emirati officials have expressed uncertainty about US commitment to the region and are building ties with countries such as China and Russia and are taking steps to bolster the UAE's defense capabilities as a deterrent to Iran.

The UAE, frustrated by the slow pace of a deal to acquire US-made F-35 fighter jets and the conditions attached to the sale, said in December that it would suspend discussions on the matter.

The sticking points were concerns over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China, including the use of Chinese company Huawei's 5G technology, how stealth aircraft could be deployed, and how much of the F-35 technology the Emirates could use.