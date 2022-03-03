Armenia premier to Bulgaria colleague: Relations between our countries are steadily developing

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov of Bulgaria on the latter’s National Day—Liberation Day.
"I would like to note with satisfaction that the relations between our countries based on mutual trust and historical traditions, the 30th anniversary of which we are marking this year, are steadily developing.
I am convinced that we will continue to make efforts to strengthen our cooperation in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of the Armenian and Bulgarian peoples," reads, in particular, the message of the Armenian PM.