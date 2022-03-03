News
Benny Gantz says war in Ukraine reminds Israel that it too can face complex threats
Benny Gantz says war in Ukraine reminds Israel that it too can face complex threats
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The war in Ukraine reminds Israel that it may also face complex threats in the coming years, such as fighting on multiple fronts simultaneously or existential threats such as a nuclear Iran, said defense minister Benny Gantz, Jpost reported.

The lesson we learn from this is that, along with our relationships with countries around the world, primarily strategic relationships with the United States, Israel must be able to defend itself on its own, he said.

Speaking of criticism over Israel's silence on the Ukraine crisis, Gantz said Israel is ready to expand aid to the affected country.

Unfortunately, wars have not disappeared from the world, he said.
