2 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – Two more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 111 coronavirus tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which 26 new cases of this disease were confirmed.
At present, 46 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 9,511 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 2,981 of them have come back positive.
And 37 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Artsakh so far.