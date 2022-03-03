Armenia opposition MP: I do not see possibility of working with new President

I do not see a possibility of working with the new President [i.e., Vahagn Khachaturyan), but everything depends on him. Vahe Hakobyan, an MP from the opposition "Armenia" Faction of the National Assembly, told reporters this Thursday. According to him, Khachaturyan should have been the chairman of a commission rather than a candidate for the President of Armenia.

Hakobyan added that he does not agree with the view that the parliamentary opposition of Armenia is not doing anything.

"We perform the functions of an MP. The decision on participation in this or that process or its boycott is made by the [‘Armenia’] faction. We consider our activity normal. We are in constant contact with the voters, and are ready to hear about our shortcomings and omissions. We work very actively with international organizations, and we succeed in achieving a certain result," he concluded.