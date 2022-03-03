Israel to continue to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear capability

Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear capability, even if an agreement is reached between Tehran and the West, said Secretary of Defense Benny Gantz, Jpost reported.
In the coming weeks, and maybe even in the coming days, a nuclear deal could be signed between world powers and Iran, Gantz said adding that whether it happens or not, Israel will continue to do everything possible to prevent Iran from becoming an existential threat and possessing a nuclear capability.
Negotiations to restore the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, involve Iran directly, as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, and the US indirectly.
Although Israel is not taking part in the talks, Gantz said the country will also continue to be diplomatic because Iran is first a global issue and then a regional issue and also a potential threat to the State of Israel, he added.
Israel will continue to work with its allies and develop regional alliances with countries that are also facing Iranian aggression, he said.