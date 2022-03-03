News
Lavrov says West is hatching plans for nuclear war
Lavrov says West is hatching plans for nuclear war
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The West is hatching plans for a nuclear war, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to him, NATO and Ukraine are hatching a plan to unleash a real war, a nuclear war, against Russia.

Lavrov noted that nuclear war is in the minds of the West, not the Russians, stressing that the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation are described in military doctrine, RIA Novosti reports.

“We don’t have any escalation there for the sake of de-escalation, as Western analysts are trying to impute to us. But the talk about nuclear war is now underway,” Lavrov said.

He urged journalists to pay attention to the politicians who spoke about this. Lavrov stressed that at first such statements were made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and then by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Everyone understands that the third world can only be nuclear. But I draw your attention to the fact that it is in the head of Western politicians that a nuclear war is constantly spinning, and not in the head of Russians. Therefore, I assure you that we will not allow this provocation to make us lose balance, but if a real war is unleashed against us, then those who hatch such plans, and, in my opinion, they are hatched, should probably think about it," he said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry assured that Moscow cannot allow the threat of a direct attack on Russia to come from Ukrainian territory.

According to him, the United States today subjugated Europe, as Napoleon and Hitler tried to do in their time, TASS reports.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
