PM: We are entering field work of Armenia section of Yeraskh-Sadarak-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway

At its Cabinet meeting Thursday, the government of Armenia decided to allocate 13 million drams to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure for geodetic works on the Yeraskh-Meghri section of the Yeraskh-Sadarak-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway project.
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Gnel Sanosyan, presented this geodetic work, noting that the tunnels, halls, stations, certain sections of intersections, irrigation pipelines will be studied at the Yeraskh-Meghri section—and which need professional assessment, and an expert group was being sent there.
In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: "Thus, we are entering the field work of the Armenia section of the Yeraskh-Sadarak-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway [project]. I would like to express hope that in parallel we will de jure consolidate the agreements that were reached during the 2021 trilateral meetings in Sochi and Brussels. Until then, the work does not stop, we work in parallel to use the time rationally, too. "
The PM added that all this was being considered "Armenian Crossroads" within the framework of this railway project.