Parliament acting speaker: President’s legitimacy is determined by Armenia Constitution

Hakob Arshakyan, the deputy speaker and currently the acting speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, assured that the recent presidential election in the NA was completely legitimate.

"The opinions, publications, as well as the acts with which an attempt is made to throw a ‘veil’ at the legitimacy of the presidential election, I want to say that the NA forces that have received the people's vote elect the President [of Armenia]; this ensures the whole legitimacy of today's process," he told reporters at the NA.

To the remark that the opposition declares that the aforesaid election was not legitimate, Arshakyan said that it can be argued in the same way that the Armenian authorities are not legitimate because they govern the country on their own and without a coalition.

"The [incumbent Armenian] authorities have received enough votes to form a government, elect a President, and adopt constitutional laws. Legitimacy is not determined by the statement of this or that opposition force, but by the Constitution of Armenia," Hakob Arshakyan said.