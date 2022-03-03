Kremlin not considering nationalization of foreign companies’ assets in Russia

The Kremlin is not considering the issue of nationalizing the property of foreign companies in Russia, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reported.
He noted that he knew nothing about it. "All issues related to sanctions, to minimization of the damage of those sanctions are considered and decisions are taken by the government’s crisis center headed by (Russian Prime Minister Mikhail) Mishustin," he said.
Earlier, Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev did not rule out the nationalization of the assets of those registered in the USA, the EU and other unfriendly jurisdictions amid new sanctions against Moscow.