British satellite company OneWeb suspends all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome

British satellite company OneWeb is suspending all launches from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Roscosmos demanded guarantees that its satellites would not be used for military purposes, Reuters reported.
The British government, which owns a stake in OneWeb, has said it supports the decision.
In the light of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are reviewing our participation in all further projects related to cooperation with Russia, the government said.
The Soyuz rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites was supposed to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The Russian space agency Roscosmos demanded guarantees that they would not be used for military purposes.