News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
British satellite company OneWeb suspends all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome
British satellite company OneWeb suspends all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

British satellite company OneWeb is suspending all launches from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Roscosmos demanded guarantees that its satellites would not be used for military purposes, Reuters reported.

The British government, which owns a stake in OneWeb, has said it supports the decision.

In the light of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are reviewing our participation in all further projects related to cooperation with Russia, the government said.

The Soyuz rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites was supposed to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos demanded guarantees that they would not be used for military purposes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Media report on arrival of Ukrainian delegation in Belarus for talks
The start of the negotiations has been postponed several times...
 Russian Defence Ministry: Western mercenaries in Ukraine will not be given POW status
Konashenkov said that foreign mercenaries will face criminal prosecution...
 Germany considering possibility of supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine
Earlier, the German news agency DPA reported that the Ministry of Economy...
 Putin speaks to Macron third time since Russian special operation launch in Ukraine
"A frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the statement said...
 ICC advance team leaves for Ukraine to start investigation of possible war crimes
The ICC will study possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by all parties to the conflict...
 Economy minister: Some problems, risks related to Russia-Ukraine conflict will become reality for Armenia
Kerobyan noted that there are different positions within the Armenian government with respect to the amount of the country’s exports to Russia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos