Armenia economy minister: There are big risks in sugar market

There are price rises in wheat and many other basic products, there is also a big risk in the sugar market of Armenia. The Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, stated about this at a press briefing Thursday.
According to him, everything should be done so that food will not be expensive in Armenia, as it concerns each and every person living in the country.
According to the minister, each type of product is studied in detail, and, as before, all actions will be aimed at curbing inflation in Armenia.
"We want inflation to be maintained within the range set out in the law on the 2022 budget," Kerobyan said.