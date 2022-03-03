News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
Armenia economy minister: There are big risks in sugar market
Armenia economy minister: There are big risks in sugar market
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


There are price rises in wheat and many other basic products, there is also a big risk in the sugar market of Armenia. The Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, stated about this at a press briefing Thursday.

According to him, everything should be done so that food will not be expensive in Armenia, as it concerns each and every person living in the country.

According to the minister, each type of product is studied in detail, and, as before, all actions will be aimed at curbing inflation in Armenia.

"We want inflation to be maintained within the range set out in the law on the 2022 budget," Kerobyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Central Bank board member candidate: Armenia inflation situation is better than in partner countries
Russia or other countries can be mentioned as examples…
 Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, dropped…
 Armenia legislature unanimously elects Atom Janjughazyan head of Audit Chamber
The former Minister of Finance…
 Armenia considerably improves indicator in World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2022 report
The report assesses the legal framework and regulations of 190 countries related to women's participation in economic life…
 Dollar, euro continue to rise in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, decreased…
 Dollar, euro rise in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased a bit in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos