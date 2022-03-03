UK Foreign Secretary wants all Russian banks to be cut off from SWIFT

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wants all Russian banks to be disconnected from the SWIFT system.
She said the West should make sure that no Russian banks have access to the SWIFT messaging system.
"We worked with the US the EU and G7 to cut off funding for Putin's war machine, kicking Russian banks after the financial system ... we need to go further. We need to make sure no Russian bank has access to SWIFT," Truss told a news conference.
“We must ensure Putin fails. We have two clear objectives,” she said. “First, Putin must lose in Ukraine and we’re helping Ukraine with defensive weapons to stop Russian tanks but we need to do more,” she said. “Second, we’re reinforcing Nato’s eastern flank and supporting European security through the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force,” she added.