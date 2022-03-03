ASEAN FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

ASEAN Foreign Ministers are deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation and the resulting worsening of the humanitarian situation as a result of the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.
“The ASEAN Foreign Ministers are deeply concerned over the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine. We call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogues through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to de-escalate tensions, and to seek peaceful resolution in accordance with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.”
“We believe that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control. For peace, security, and harmonious co-existence to prevail, it is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and equal rights of all nations.”
ASEAN consists of 10 states - Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.