Russia Defence Ministry: Humanitarian disaster looms in Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy

A humanitarian disaster is looming in Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy, the chief of the Russian National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said.

According to him, a catastrophic humanitarian situation is developing practically on the entire territory of Ukraine, TASS reported.

As he said, the reasons for the emergency meeting are the already overdue humanitarian disaster in Mariupol, a city with a population of half a million, and an emerging humanitarian disaster in Kiev with a population of about 3 million people, Kharkov with a population of up to 1.5 million people, Sumy with up to 300,000 people, as well as in a number of other localities.

The Russian Defence Ministry called on the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations to respond to violations of humanitarian law in Ukraine.

He also added that the Russian military would hand over 315 tonnes of food and medicine to residents of Kherson, Sumy and Kharkov regions on 3 March. Over the past 24 hours, seven settlements in Kherson and Kharkov regions have already received 52 tonnes of humanitarian aid, Mizintsev said.