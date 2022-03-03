Central Bank board member candidate: Armenia inflation situation is better than in partner countries

Inflation imported from abroad was 7.2% in Armenia, in US dollar terms. Levon Sahakyan, a candidate for a member of the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia, stated this during Thursday’s parliamentary debates on electing a new member to the aforesaid board.
"The internal component is inferior to the translation effect. I believe it is necessary to draw parallels with partner countries; that is, with the countries that are in the same region with us—and not with the countries of Europe. Thus, we are in a more favorable condition with the inflation indicators compared to partner countries. Russia or other countries can be mentioned as examples," Sahakyan said.