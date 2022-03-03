News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
March 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.48
EUR
550.4
RUB
4.26
Show news feed
Central Bank board member candidate: Armenia inflation situation is better than in partner countries
Central Bank board member candidate: Armenia inflation situation is better than in partner countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Inflation imported from abroad was 7.2% in Armenia, in US dollar terms. Levon Sahakyan, a candidate for a member of the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia, stated this during Thursday’s parliamentary debates on electing a new member to the aforesaid board.

"The internal component is inferior to the translation effect. I believe it is necessary to draw parallels with partner countries; that is, with the countries that are in the same region with us—and not with the countries of Europe. Thus, we are in a more favorable condition with the inflation indicators compared to partner countries. Russia or other countries can be mentioned as examples," Sahakyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Economy minister: Some problems, risks related to Russia-Ukraine conflict will become reality for Armenia
Kerobyan noted that there are different positions within the Armenian government with respect to the amount of the country’s exports to Russia…
 One dollar exceeds AMD 496 mark in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, decreased…
 Armenia economy minister: There are big risks in sugar market
As per Kerobyan, all actions will be aimed at curbing inflation in the country…
 Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, dropped…
 Armenia legislature unanimously elects Atom Janjughazyan head of Audit Chamber
The former Minister of Finance…
 Armenia considerably improves indicator in World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2022 report
The report assesses the legal framework and regulations of 190 countries related to women's participation in economic life…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos