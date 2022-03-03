News
Kosovo parliament approves resolution calling on government to start talks on NATO membership
Kosovo parliament approves resolution calling on government to start talks on NATO membership
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

 Kosovo's parliament has approved a resolution calling on the government to start talks on NATO membership, Reuters reports.

"Kosovo's parliament asks the government to take all necessary steps, in coordination with international partners, to submit the request for NATO membership, European Union, Council of Europe and other international organisations," says the resolution, backed by 94 votes in the 120-seat parliament.

The Serbian minority MPs boycotted the session.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said his cabinet will apply for NATO membership by first joining the Partnership for Peace program, which encourages bilateral cooperation with non-NATO countries.

Deputies, holding banners with Ukrainian flags reading "We stand with Ukraine," also voted to condemn Russia's invasion.
