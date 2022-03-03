EU about to receive membership applications from Georgia and Moldova

The European Union is about to receive membership applications from Georgia and Moldova, Reuters reported quoting an EU official.
The official said applications should be submitted in the near future.
The two countries already participate in EU programs, but a membership request would be a major development in their relationship with the 27-nation bloc.
Any membership application and review is a process that takes many years and requires fundamental policy adjustments, ranging from trade to rule of law measures and anti-corruption commitments.