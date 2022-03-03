Sudan allows Russia to open military base

Sudan does not object to the appearance of a Russian naval base on its territory, if this does not threaten the national security of the country, said Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council of the country Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Asharq al-Awsat reported.

If any country wants to open a base, and this is in our interests, we have no problems in relations with anyone, be it Russia or anyone else, he said.

It is known that Sudan also calls for a resolution of the crisis in Ukraine by diplomatic means.

Agreements on the creation of a base for the Russian Navy in Sudan were reached in November 2020. It is assumed that the maximum number of personnel will not exceed 300 people. No more than four Russian ships, including those with nuclear power plants, will be able to stay there.