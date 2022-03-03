News
Putin speaks to Macron third time since Russian special operation launch in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the topic of Ukraine in another phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

"A frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the statement said.

"The Russian president drew attention to the fact that Emmanuel Macron's address did not say a word about the Ukrainian leadership's sabotage of the Minsk agreements for seven years, or that Western countries and France itself had done exactly nothing to force Kiev to implement them," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Additionally, the press service of the Russian president noted, "the long-term genocide against civilians in Donbas, which has resulted in numerous human casualties and forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek asylum in Russia, has been hushed up".

The Russian president also called on his French counterpart to take part in ensuring the safe evacuation of foreigners from Ukraine.

"The Russian side has confirmed its readiness to cooperate with foreign partners in order to solve humanitarian problems," the Russian president's press service reported. According to its data, Putin called on the French president to join efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of foreign nationals from Ukraine. The Russian head of state mentioned in particular the large group of Indian students in Kharkov, who are essentially being held hostage by Ukrainian security forces.

"Emmanuel Macron promised to carry out appropriate work with the Kiev leadership," the Kremlin noted.

"It was particularly emphasised that during the special operation, which is going according to plan, the Russian armed forces are doing everything possible to preserve the lives of civilians," the Kremlin stressed. "High-precision weapons are being used to destroy exclusively military infrastructure. Allegations about the rocket attacks and bombardment of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities do not correspond to reality and are elements of an anti-Russian disinformation campaign," the Russian presidential press service said.
