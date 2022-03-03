France cancels vaccine passports

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that vaccine passports will be canceled in the country from March 14, BFMTV reports.
Currently, a document is required to visit cafes, libraries, museums and other public places. The vaccine pass will still be valid in transport and hospitals. Also, wearing a medical mask will become optional for premises, but the requirement will still apply in public transport.
According to the head of government, the epidemiological situation in the country is improving, in connection with which the authorities decided to mitigate the previously taken measures to protect against coronavirus.
The introduction of vaccine passes in France was approved in January 2022. The document was issued on the basis of full vaccination with two doses of drugs permitted in the European Union, as well as in the presence of a booster vaccination.